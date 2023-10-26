RT4GM launched with pooja ceremony: Ravi Teja, Selvaraghavan, Indhuja Ravichandran attend; PICS

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and prolific filmmaker Gopichand Malineni are grearing up to enthrall audiences once again with their fourth collaboration, the highly anticipated film titled RT4GM. Although the project is yet to go on floors, the anticipation is palpable among the audiences.

The movie was recently launched amid a grand celebration accompanied by an auspicious pooja ceremony. Ravi Teja, Selvaraghavan, Indhuja Ravichandran, and numerous other prominent guests graced the occasion.

As Allu Aravind handed up the script to the producers, Anmol Sarma started the ritual by turning on the camera, followed by VV Vinayak applauding for the muhurtham picture. The first shot of the film was directed by the great K Raghavendra Rao.

A fantastic cast and crew announced for RT4GM

The film introduces renowned actor-turned-filmmaker Selvaraghavan to Telugu cinema. Along with him, the brilliant Indhuja Ravichandran will also play a pivotal role. While we await details on who the leading lady would be, the plot of RT4GM is set to be a unique and powerful story based on real incidents.

This film also marks celebrated composer S Thaman's 12th collaboration with Ravi Teja, and 4th with Gopichandh Malineni. The visual magic will be produced by renowned cinematographer GK Vishnu, who has worked on blockbusters like Bigil and Mersal. Naveen Nooli, a National Award-winning editor, would also lend his experience to the film.The dialogues are penned by Sai Madhav Burra, while Mayuk Aditya, Srinivas Gavireddy, M Vivek Anand, and Srikanth Nimmagadda are the other writers.

Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni are back!

Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni have been seen together since the director's debut film Don Seenu in 2010, after which they worked together in 2013 with the film Balupu and were last seen in the 2021 film Krack, which went on to become a massive hit and was also well received by critics.

The idea that such a successful combo is reuniting for a film has people eager to see what they will create this time. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on RT4GM.

