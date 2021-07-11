  1. Home
RT68 First Look Update: Ravi Teja to portray a never​ seen before avatar; Details Inside

Billed to be a unique thriller with a story inspired by true incidents, Ravi Teja will be seen in never before avatar in the movie.
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's 68th film, which is directed by Sarath Mandava has been the talk of the town since its inception. The makers are currently shooting for the film in Hyderabad and amidst the high expectations, Ravi Teja's first look will be out tomorrow, July 12. Alongside the pre-look poster, the makers have announced that the first look of RT68 will be launched tomorrow at 10:08 AM. The pre-look poster looks interesting! Ravi Teja can be seen writing something in a book with two hands. It indicates two shades of Ravi Teja’s character. 

Billed to be a unique thriller with a story inspired by true incidents, Ravi Teja plays a never-seen-before role in the movie. Divyansha Koushik of Majili fame is the leading lady opposite Ravi Teja. RT68 will see some popular names as a part of the cast and technical crew. Music for the yet to be titled flick is by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranks the camera. Praveen KL is the editor. Besides Ravi Teja and Divyansha, the film also stars Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani among others. 

Meanwhile, check out the pre-look poster below:

RT68 is being produced under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks. It is currently in the initial stage of productions. 

