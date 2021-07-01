RT68: Pre Look of Ravi Teja's next with director Sarath Mandava released; Shoot begins today
Ravi Teja, the mass maharaja of Tollywood, is basking the success of 2020 released Krack despite the coronavirus pandemic. The actor is now all set to tie hands with director Sarath Mandava for a new untitled film, which is tentatively being referred to as #RT68. While the movie was officially announced in April, the pre look was released today. The makers took to social media and released the pre look of Ravi Teja and also annunced details about the shoting process.
#RT68 shoot Begins Movie camera. Futher updates very soon!. " The shoot of the film will begin today in Hyderabad. The shoot has begun in Hyderabad where the team is canning important sequences on Ravi Teja and other prominent cast.
Mass Maharaja and crew taking charge from today for the Blockbuster Project #RT68 shoot Begins
Futher updates very soon! @RaviTeja_offl @itsdivyanshak @directorsarat @sathyaDP @sahisuresh @Cinemainmygenes @SamCSmusic #RTTeamWorks pic.twitter.com/OKbu5gDIGF
— SLV Cinemas (@SLVCinemasOffl) July 1, 2021
Reportedly, Ravi Teja advanced Sarath Mandava’s project, as he was bowled by the script. Billed to be a unique thriller with a story inspired by true incidents, Ravi Teja is said to appear in a never seen role for the film. Divyansha Koushik of Majili fame is the leading lady of the film. RT68 also features Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani and others in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP banner. Music for the yet to be titled flick is by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranks the camera. Praveen KL is the editor.