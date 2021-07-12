  1. Home
RT68 titled Ramarao: Ravi Teja's first look as an aggressive government officer is striking

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's 68th film directed by Sarath Mandava is titled Ramarao. Check out the first intense look below,
July 12, 2021
Ravi Teja's Ramarao first look RT68 titled Ramarao: Ravi Teja's first look as an aggressive government officer is striking
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's 68th film directed by Sarath Mandava has been the talk of the town since its inception. The makers released a pre-look poster of the film yesterday and it showed Ravi Teja in a shaded role. Now, the first look title of the film is out and it is already getting a massive response on social media. RT68 has been titled Ramarao and the first look poster sees Ravi Teja as an honest and aggressive government officer. One can see, he has slipped into a half sleeve shirt and formal pants teamed with sunglasses. 

Ramarao is being produced under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks. Though the film marks the directorial debut of Sarath Mandava, every announcement regarding the Ravi Teja starrer is increasing curiosity among the audience. The poster also features a swearing-in letter of Ravi Teja aka B Ramarao. Going by the poster, he has a government vehicle allotted to him and it looks every bit striking. The interesting aspect is Ramarao On Duty is a unique thriller with a story inspired by true incidents.

Take a look:

The film is in the initial stages of production. The shoot is currently happening in Hyderabad and the team is filming important scenes involving Ravi Teja and Divyansha Koushik who plays one of the heroines. Music for the flick is by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranks the camera. Praveen KL is the editor.

Ramarao also stars Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani among others.

Also Read: Big Announcement: Soorarai Pottru to be remade in Hindi; Suriya shares details

 

