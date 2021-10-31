RT70: Ravi Teja joins hands with Sudheer Varma; Announcement poster looks captivating

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's 70th film has been finally announced. Director Sudheer Varma will be helming the project which is tentatively called RT70. The announcement poster of the film reads the popular quote: "Heroes don’t exit." The poster also sees statues of sages and it tells an intense story.

The makers through the poster have also announced that the title and first look of the film will be released on November 5th at 10:08 AM. To be produced in a grand manner by Abhishek Nama under Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks. Known for his stylish and exceptional taking expertise, Sudheer Varma will be presenting Ravi Teja in a never seen before role in RT70.

#RT70 is billed to be an action thriller with a novel concept. Some prominent actors and noted craftsmen are said to be the part of the project.

Take a look at the poster below:

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja has teamed up with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina for #RT69. The film is titled Dhamaka. Ravi Teja is one of the busiest actors in Tollywood and has almost four films waiting to hit the big screen.

The actor also has Rama Rao On Duty with debutant director Sarath Mandava.