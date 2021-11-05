RT70 titled Ravanasura: Ravi Teja's first look in ten different shades gives a glimpse of his role as a lawyer

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Published on Nov 05, 2021
   
RT70 titled Ravanasura
RT70 titled Ravanasura: Ravi Teja's first look in ten different shades gives a glimpse of his role as a lawyer
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Sudheer Varma have collaborated for a film, which was tentatively titled RT70. Now, the makers have unveiled the title poster of the film that looks every bit intriguing. RT70 gets a powerful title Ravanasura and it indicates ten different shades of the protagonist. 

Interestingly, Ravanasura is not a hero, but the chief antagonist in the Hindu epic Ramayana and its adaptations. The first look poster sees Dashavatara (ten heads) of Ravi Teja as a lawyer sitting on a chair designed as a mask with a Gavel in his hand. The detailing of the first look poster is sure to leave you stunned. Ravanasura has set high expectations among the moviegoers and it remains to see what's in store next. 

The poster reads the quote: 'Heroes don’t exist'. On the whole, the first look poster makes us guess about the backdrop of the movie. The poster indeed creates a great impact. Ravi Teja is pretty excited about this one and so are we! 

Sudheer Varma will be presenting Ravi Teja in a never seen before role in the movie. The poster itself tells the kind of distinctive role Ravi Teja will be portraying in the movie.

#RT70 is billed to be an action thriller with a novel concept. Some prominent actors and noted craftsmen will be part of the project. The much-awaited film will be produced by Abhishek Nama under Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks.

Credits: Twitter


