RT77 titled Irumudi: Ravi Teja, Shiva Nirvana, Mythri Movie Makers’ unveil the film’s title, with a striking first look

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja teamed up with director Shiva Nirvana for his 77th film, RT77. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. On the occasion of Ravi Teja’s birthday, the makers today unveiled the film’s title and its striking first-look poster. Titled Irumudi, the name carries deep spiritual significance, symbolizing a devotee’s sacred offering and surrender to Lord Ayyappa. The striking first look presents Ravi Teja in a powerful spiritual avatar and is seen draped in the traditional Ayyappa mala attire.

Ravi Teja unveils the title of RT77



Ravi Teja looks ecstatic mood at a celebratory procession filled with devotees and rich cultural detailing. Adding emotional resonance, Ravi Teja is seen carrying a young girl in his arms, hinting at a warm father–daughter dynamic. Ravi Teja captioned his post on Instagram as, “Some stories choose you at the right moment in life. Feeling blessed to be part of one such story again, letting belief lead the way. Excited to begin this new journey called #Irumudi with @ShivaNirvana & @MythriOfficial Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa.”

About the film Irumudi



Director Shiva Nirvana has crafted a script that focuses on devotion, emotions, and mass appeal. At its core lies a strong father–daughter bond, offering Ravi Teja a character arc unlike anything seen before. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead, with Baby Nakshathra portraying Ravi Teja’s daughter. The cast also includes Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, and Swasika in key roles.

Backed by the producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Irumudi has GV Prakash Kumar scoring the music, and Vishnu Sarma handling cinematography. Shiva Nirvana has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues, with Naresh Babu P serving as the script coordinator.

