RT78: Ravi Teja starrer film with director Vivek Athreya to be titled Thulabharam? Find out

RT78, starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, is an upcoming film that marks the actor’s first collaboration with Ante Sundaraniki director Vivek Athreya. With the film’s official title announcement and pooja ceremony scheduled for October 11, 2026, reports suggest that the project may be titled Thulabharam.

RT78: Ravi Teja starrer with director Vivek Athreya to be titled Thulabharam

According to Aakashavaani, the upcoming film, RT78 starring Ravi Teja and directed by Vivek Athreya is likely to be titled Thulabharam. The project is reportedly a crime comedy, marking the director’s next venture following Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, starring Nani.

However, the title remains unconfirmed, and the makers have yet to make an official announcement. While reports indicated that the film might be a horror-comedy flick, the makers released an update which read, “One person calls it a horror film… another says something else… and someone else comes along and says something entirely different…”

Here’s the post:

Ravi Teja’s work front

Ravi Teja was last seen in the lead role in Irumudi . The film follows Trinath, a flawed middle-class farmer who struggles with his troubled past while trying to be a loving father to his young daughter. Hoping to change his ways, his daughter asks him to undertake a 41-day spiritual journey. Her request becomes a turning point in his life, setting him on a path towards faith and redemption.

However, Trinath’s transformation is tested when a series of mysterious incidents involving young girls begins to trouble his village. As the situation escalates, his protective instincts awaken, forcing him to confront the darker aspects of his past. What begins as a personal journey of reform soon turns into a dangerous mission to track down the person responsible.

The film stars the Krack actor in the lead role, alongside Priya Bhavani Shankar and Baby Nakshathra in prominent roles. Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, Swasika and others also feature in key roles. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja is also set to collaborate with director Hasith Goli on an upcoming entertainer. The film will be produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

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