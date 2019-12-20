Ruler Movie Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer opens to a mixed response from the audience

Ruler Movie Review: Ruler has released today and it sees Nandamuri Balakrishna in two different roles, as a cop and a businessman. His different avatars in the trailer had already piqued a lot of attention. Well, check out what viewers have to say about Nandamuri Balakrishna's Ruler.
Ruler Movie Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer opens to a mixed response from the audience
Director KS Ravikumar's Telugu movie Ruler starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles has finally hit the screens today, December 20. The trailer of the film had received a good response and had set high expectations among the moviegoers. From action sequences to high on emotions with family drama, Ruler managed to create a huge buzz. Finally, the film has released today and is receiving a good response from the audience and critics alike. The film has won the hearts of the audience to a larger extent.

Ruler sees Nandamuri Balakrishna in two different roles, as a cop and a businessman. His different avatars in the trailer had already piqued a lot of attention. Sonal Chauhan makes her comeback to Telugu film industry after 2 years and its one of the highlights in the film. C Kalyan has bankrolled the film under the banners CK Entertainments and Happy Movies. Are you planning to watch Ruler over the weekend? Well, check out what viewers have to say about Nandamuri Balakrishna's Ruler and decide yourself if it is worth the watch. 

Check out Ruler Twitter review below:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sonal opened up about teaming up with Balayya for the third time. The stunning actress saif, "It has been a bit of a gap but I am super excited because it's always nice to work with Balakrishna sir. I have a comfort level with him as I have worked with him previously on two films and the audience really liked our pairing. The previous films were very well received, so yes I am very excited about that and of course, the Telugu film industry has been really very nice to me." 

