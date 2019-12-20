Ruler Movie Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer opens to a mixed response from the audience

Ruler Movie Review: Ruler has released today and it sees Nandamuri Balakrishna in two different roles, as a cop and a businessman. His different avatars in the trailer had already piqued a lot of attention. Well, check out what viewers have to say about Nandamuri Balakrishna's Ruler.

Director KS Ravikumar's Telugu movie Ruler starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles has finally hit the screens today, December 20. The trailer of the film had received a good response and had set high expectations among the moviegoers. From action sequences to high on emotions with family drama, Ruler managed to create a huge buzz. Finally, the film has released today and is receiving a good response from the audience and critics alike. The film has won the hearts of the audience to a larger extent.

Ruler sees Nandamuri Balakrishna in two different roles, as a cop and a businessman. His different avatars in the trailer had already piqued a lot of attention. Sonal Chauhan makes her comeback to Telugu film industry after 2 years and its one of the highlights in the film. C Kalyan has bankrolled the film under the banners CK Entertainments and Happy Movies. Are you planning to watch Ruler over the weekend? Well, check out what viewers have to say about Nandamuri Balakrishna's Ruler and decide yourself if it is worth the watch.

Check out Ruler Twitter review below:

Good 1st Half #Ruler — Enta Manchivaadavuraa (@nenitey99) December 20, 2019

Good Concept and Simple Story line

K.S Ravikumar Direction at his Best

Good Comedy and Emotions

Villanism is Also Good

Fight scenes...are Good and Better than Jai simha

Balayya Babu One Man show...

Weak Climax...

This Bgm is enough For This movie

3.25/5.Hittu#Ruler#Hit — Madeesh Paladugu.. DHFM... (@urstrulyMadeesh) December 20, 2019

#Ruler First half Intro Scene chalu Balayya babu fans ki Goosebumps..2nd song Dance kummudu..No words .Second Half flash back Farmers kosam Seats lo Ala kurchopedtaru story tho...Sankranthi song , 4th song dance Highlight,Fights episodes Anni Baguntai... — Murali (@sukesh37) December 20, 2019

Just I am watch benefits Show #Ruler #Balayya babu Action energy dance mass one man show mind blowing

movie family suspense mass entertainer #CONGRATULATIONS all Team

Successfull movie pic.twitter.com/Ao15O71SxI — Tirupati Tarak (@tirupatitarak31) December 20, 2019

Disaster Talk for #Ruler Allover Ap/Tg, acc. to talk 1st half is a Test for Audience Patience & 2nd half utter Scrap. Plus: Distributors safe becoz they not given huge screens

Minus: #Balayya irritated with Tony stark getup, outdated story, music, direction & Production values. pic.twitter.com/3aKJCgexaG — GK (@JusttKriSH) December 20, 2019

#Ruler First half: just okay,

Second half : Horrible Ks ravikumar should come out of basha style of flash back episodes Horrible movie can skip Songs & bgm the worst Completely dissapointed — keerthy kashyap (@KashyapSuraaj) December 20, 2019

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sonal opened up about teaming up with Balayya for the third time. The stunning actress saif, "It has been a bit of a gap but I am super excited because it's always nice to work with Balakrishna sir. I have a comfort level with him as I have worked with him previously on two films and the audience really liked our pairing. The previous films were very well received, so yes I am very excited about that and of course, the Telugu film industry has been really very nice to me."

