Rumored ex-girlfriend Tabu drops comment on Nagarjuna’s photo with his son Naga Chaitanya

On the joyous occasion of Father's Day, Naga Chaitanya shared a vintage picture with father Akkineni Nagarjuna. Meanwhile, Tabu who is said to be a rumored long-term partner of Nagarjuna has reacted to Chay’s post.

By Ayush Srivastava
Updated on Jun 17, 2024  |  10:48 AM IST |  3.2K
Nagarjuna’s rumored ex-lover Tabu comments on his vintage pic with Naga Chaitanya
Nagarjuna’s rumored ex-lover Tabu comments on his vintage pic with Naga Chaitanya (PC: Pinkvilla, Nagarajuna X)

On June 16, Naga Chaitanya took to his social media platform Instagram and shared an old picture of him along with his father and wrote, “The OG.” In the picture, Naga can be seen sitting on the shoulder while staring in the same direction. Nagarjuna was seen in a massy avatar as he was wearing cool round-eyed goggles.

Soon after the post went online, fans took to the comments section and expressed their happiness for the father-son-duo. A user wrote, “Happy Father's Day to all the dads” Another one wrote, "King Nagarjuna sir. My favourite always.”

But what caught everyone's attention was the comment done by actress Tabu who is said to have a long-term relationship with Nagarjuna in their early days. However, Tabu didn't comment on the picture but commented the four hearts emoji for the Kubera actor and his son. 

Soon after Tabu’s comments, many fans replied to her comments section. A user wrote, “Big fan Maam. Another one wrote, “Your beauty is in my eyes.”


Nagarjuna’s rumored ex-lover Tabu comments

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: Naga Chaitanya Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles