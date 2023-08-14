Rumored lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth spent the weekend together, chill with their friends

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are rumored to be dating since a very long time. Although, they have not really confirmed their relationship but always made sure to drop hints every now and then. After a long time, the couple are back in the news as their latest pic goes viral.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth spent the weekend together, chilling and having fun with their friends. They have a similar circle of friends. She shared a selfie featuring Takkar actor and two other friends with the caption 'Homies and Sunday night rage'. They look super cute and this is not the actress has shared a photo with him.

And social media PDA is not something the couple wants to miss. They often post photos, videos and drop mushy comments as well.



Aditi Rao Hydari drops a selfie with her rumored boyfriend Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's relationship

Ever since last year, rumors of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dating each other have been doing rounds in the news. According to our sources, the duo fell in love on the sets of their film Maha Samudram. And ever since then, the duo have been inseparable and often spend quality time together. They are often spotted together on lunch dates, salon sessions, and more. From AR Rahman's daughter's reception, Mani Ratnam's PS1 event in Chennai to Sharwanand's engagement, they have also attended public gatherings together.

In fact, in February, Sid and Aditi took to the internet by fire with their dance reel on the Tum Tum song. Recently, the Tamil actor almost confirmed his relationship when he was questioned regarding the dating rumors. And this is not the first time. Even Aditi blushed and did a gesture of crossing her hands when the paparazzi asked if the dating rumors are true. Then she did a zipped lips gesture to mean that she doesn't want her relationship to catch the evil eye.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari has received critical acclaim from her recent projects including Taj: Divided by Blood and Jubilee and Heeramandi. Siddharth, on the other hand, will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, directed by Shankar.

