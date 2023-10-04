Rumored lovebirds Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari seen together at event; VIDEO inside

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. They have been rumored to be dating for over a year, having met at the sets of their 2021 film Maha Samudram. However, neither of them have publicly confirmed their relationship.

In the latest update, the couple have been spotted together at a public event. The Rang De Basanti actor was seen sporting a head to toe dark blue outfit paired with brown formal shoes, while the Jubilee actress was seen donning black pants, paired with a white flamboyant top. She also sported a diamond choker.

About Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s relationship

The rumors surrounding Aditi and Sid’s relationship initially started when they were working together on the Telugu film Maha Samudram. It is reported that the duo fell in love in the sets of the film, and have been inseparable ever since. They are often spotted going out on dates, salons, and public events, from audio launches to weddings.

In fact, in February, the duo took the internet by storm, sharing a reel of them dancing to the viral song Tum Tum. The duo have reacted several times to their dating rumors, and have even confirmed it indirectly.

On the professional front

Siddharth’s latest film Chithha has been doing well in the box office, garnering positive reviews from critics and fans alike. The film, helmed by S.U. Arun Kumar, also features Nimisha Sajayan, Sahasra Shree and Anjali Nair. It deals with the relationship between a person and his niece, and the events which follow when the niece gets kidnapped by a pedophile.

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the web series Jubilee. She was also seen in another web series, a period drama titled Taj: Divided by Blood. Currently, she is filming for an English film titled Lioness. The film, helmed by Kajri Babbar, also features Paige Sandhu in the lead, alongside the Hey Sinamika actress.

