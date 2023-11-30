Rumored lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spotted wearing similar hoodies; What's brewing?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now. Although the duo have not publicly revealed their relationship, they seem to miss no chance to drop hints, which are quickly picked up by their fans.

The rumored couple have often been seen enjoying each other’s company at various places. Although they have not explicitly shared pictures with each other in it, the duo have managed to keep their fans excited and speculating about their relationship. In the latest update, Vijay Deverakonda was spotted in Hyderabad, on his way to the polling booth to cast his vote in the ongoing Telangana Legislative Assembly elections. The actor was seen in a stylish off-white hoodie with mosaic patches on it.

Check out his look below:

Interestingly enough, earlier today (November 30th), Rashmika Mandanna was papped at the Mumbai airport, donning a similar hoodie. She paired it with a black palazzo, and topped off her look with a pair of shades as well.

Check out her look below:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda’s rumored relationship

This is not the first time that the rumored couple have dropped such hints. Earlier this year, both, Vijay as well as Rashmika, had shared images of themselves on separate occasions in Turkey, which seemed to be clicked during the shoot of the actor’s latest film with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kushi.

Additionally, the Varisu actress had shared an image of her rest day on social media, which featured a rather similar cabinet in the background, to which was there in Vijay Deverakonda’s house, which has led people to believe that the duo are secretly living together. Fans also speculated that the rumored couple spent their Diwali and Pooja together, based on pictures that they shared via social media.

On the work front

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in the Hindi film Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, and has Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles.

Animal is touted to be a gangster action drama film, which also has a father-son aspect to it. The film is all set to release on December 1st, in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada languages.

As for Vijay Deverakonda, he will next be seen in Parasuram’s upcoming film titled Family Star. The film also features Mrunal Thakur, alongside the Arjun Reddy actor, and also has Ajay Ghosh and Divyanshi Kaushik in prominent roles.

