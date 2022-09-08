Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth attend Ponniyin Selvan's grand trailer launch event; PICS

In July, Aditi and Siddharth made their first public appearance together as paparazzi clicked them at a salon. They came out of the salon separately but headed away together in the same car. However, what caught the attention was Siddharth yelling at the shutterbugs. As the cameras gathered to click the duo together, the South actor told them in Hindi and said "main bahut decently bata raha hu, mereko ye sab jamta nahi."

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that they have been seeing each other for a long time. The duo fell in love on sets of Ajay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram, which released last year. A little birdie also revealed to us, "Ever since the movie, Aditi and Siddharth have been visiting each other's places and going out. In fact, during the promotions of the film, they used to travel in the same car."

In fact, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari also shared cute pics from sets of Maha Samudram and penned heartfelt notes on each other's birthdays.