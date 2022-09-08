Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth attend Ponniyin Selvan's grand trailer launch event; PICS
South actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are reportedly dating for a long time now. Although they have not officially confirmed it, their spotting together has definitely added much-needed fuel to dating rumours. In fact, recently, the duo also attended the grand event of Ponniyin Selvan: I, which was held in Chennai on Monday night.
While Aditi looked beautiful as always in a pink silk saree and statement jewellery, Siddharth opted for an Indo-Western look for the event. They were also spotted sitting together at the event as they enjoyed the grand event, which also had Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayaram Ravi and others.
Take a look at Aditi and Siddharth's pics here:
In July, Aditi and Siddharth made their first public appearance together as paparazzi clicked them at a salon. They came out of the salon separately but headed away together in the same car. However, what caught the attention was Siddharth yelling at the shutterbugs. As the cameras gathered to click the duo together, the South actor told them in Hindi and said "main bahut decently bata raha hu, mereko ye sab jamta nahi."
Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that they have been seeing each other for a long time. The duo fell in love on sets of Ajay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram, which released last year. A little birdie also revealed to us, "Ever since the movie, Aditi and Siddharth have been visiting each other's places and going out. In fact, during the promotions of the film, they used to travel in the same car."
In fact, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari also shared cute pics from sets of Maha Samudram and penned heartfelt notes on each other's birthdays.