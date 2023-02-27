Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari- Siddharth dance together on viral song Tum Tum and their chemistry steals the show

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are the most happening rumoured couple in the South right now. Although, they have not confirmed their relationship, constant dates and cute social media exchanges have added much-needed fuel. Now, the duo took the internet by storm with their latest dance reel on viral song Tum Tum. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth danced together on the viral song Tum Tum and their moves, chemistry totally caught our eyes. They look super cute and we definitely manifest to see them together very soon on the big screen. The duo make for an adorable pair.

Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram and shared a dance reel with rumoured beau Siddharth. She captioned the video with 'monkey' emoticons. For unversed, she fondly calls him 'monkey'. Watch Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's dance reel on Tum Tum here:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's relationship rumours Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's relationship rumours began last year after their sweet birthday notes for each other. Soon, the rumours spread wildlife as they got clicked together at a salon in Mumbai. After that, their relationship rumours made to the headlines every now and then. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that they have been seeing each other for a long time. The duo fell in love on sets of Ajay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram, which released last year. A little birdie also revealed to us, "Ever since the movie, Aditi and Siddharth have been visiting each other's places and going out. In fact, during the promotions of the film, they used to travel in the same car."



Public appearances together From AR Rahman's daughter's reception, attending Mani Ratnam's PS1 event in Chennai to Sharwanand's engagement, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been spotted together on many occasions. Recently, Siddharth shared a photo on social media where he was spotted wearing a t-shirt Aditi had previously worn. Rumoured lovebirds got clicked in Mumbai for a lunch date as well. The duo stepped out together for a lunch date in Mumbai. As she posed for cameras, the paparazzi ask her to pose with Siddharth but she laughs it off and says 'woh tho chala gaya'.



