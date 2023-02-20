Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth go on lunch date; Actress reacts as paps request to pose together

Rumoured lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth enjoyed a lunch date in Mumbai. However, the former doesn't like getting clicked by paparazzi .

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth go on lunch date
Rumoured lovebirds of South, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got clicked in Mumbai. The duo stepped out together for a lunch date in Mumbai. While the actress posed for cameras, he went inside the restaurant without letting the paps click him.

Aditi opted for a basic look in a satin peach-coloured shirt paired up with brown pants. She rounded off the look with simple makeup, a sling bag, and white sneakers. As she posed for cameras, the paparazzi ask her to pose with Siddharth but she laughs it off and says 'woh tho chala gaya'. The Bommarillu actor opted for causal attire and covered his face with a mask. 

Take a look at the video and pics of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's lunch date here:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's love story

According to reports, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been dating for a few months now. Although they haven't officially confirmed, their sweet birthday notes and constant dates have added much-needed fuel to the rumours. Not just that, Aditi and Siddharth recently attended the engagement ceremony of their Maha Samudram co-star Sharwanand in Hyderabad. Recently, Siddharth shared a photo on social media in which he was spotted wearing a t-shirt which Aditi had previously worn.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth fell in love on sets of Ajay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram and since then have been spending time together. A little birdie also revealed to us, "ever since the movie, Aditi and Siddharth have been visiting each other's places and going out." 
 

Reacts to dating rumours

Recently, during an event of her upcoming film Taj, the actress was asked to comment about her dating rumours with Siddharth. Answering the question, she said, “Mujhe abhi bohot bhuk rak rahi hai toh main ja rahi hu khana khane (I am starving right now so I will go and eat)," and left.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Siddharth will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film recently began shooting for a new schedule in Chennai and it will go on for 30 days. Aditi, on the other hand, Aditi will be seen in a silent project, titled Gandhi Talks. The actress also has the web series Taj: Divided by Blood in the pipeline.
 

