Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth go on lunch date; Actress reacts as paps request to pose together

Rumoured lovebirds of South, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got clicked in Mumbai. The duo stepped out together for a lunch date in Mumbai. While the actress posed for cameras, he went inside the restaurant without letting the paps click him. Aditi opted for a basic look in a satin peach-coloured shirt paired up with brown pants. She rounded off the look with simple makeup, a sling bag, and white sneakers. As she posed for cameras, the paparazzi ask her to pose with Siddharth but she laughs it off and says 'woh tho chala gaya'. The Bommarillu actor opted for causal attire and covered his face with a mask.

Take a look at the video and pics of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's lunch date here:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's love story According to reports, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been dating for a few months now. Although they haven't officially confirmed, their sweet birthday notes and constant dates have added much-needed fuel to the rumours. Not just that, Aditi and Siddharth recently attended the engagement ceremony of their Maha Samudram co-star Sharwanand in Hyderabad. Recently, Siddharth shared a photo on social media in which he was spotted wearing a t-shirt which Aditi had previously worn. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth fell in love on sets of Ajay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram and since then have been spending time together. A little birdie also revealed to us, "ever since the movie, Aditi and Siddharth have been visiting each other's places and going out."

