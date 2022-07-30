Russo Brothers call SS Rajamouli 'great' as the trio discuss RRR; Indian director feels 'honoured'

The Gray Man's Russo Brothers and Indian director SS Rajamouli sat down in a special interaction to discuss about RRR, which is raving in Hollywood. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has received global appreciation since its release this year. The RRR director said he found it unexpected to see the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer ‘RRR’ grow to become the most watched Indian movie on Netflix,

In a Netflix-arranged interaction with Russo Brothers, SS Rajamouli said, "Yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West," says the director, who appeared virtually for the Netflix-arranged conversation, which you can see exclusively above. "A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn't think I could make films for Western sensibilities. I never believed myself. So when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it, and word of mouth started spreading, when the critics started giving out good reviews, yes I was really, really surprised."

After the interaction, Russo Brothers called SS Rajamouli the great as he tweeted, "Such an honor getting to meet THE great S.S. Rajamouli…" The director replied, "The honour and pleasure are mine.. It was a great interaction . Looking forward to meet and learn a bit of your craft."

The film was made on a budget of Rs 300 crore approximately and earned over Rs 1200 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. RRR is the most-popular non-English film on the platform globally. Recently, the creator of Luke from Marvel, and Stanford Alumni, Cheo Hodari Choker said that Ram Charan deserves a shot for James Bond.

For the uninitiated, RRR, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn among others, is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. Along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran played supporting roles.