RX 100 actress Payal Rajput is dating THIS actor; Shares adorable picture with her 'jaan'

Payal Rajput is dating her childhood friend and actor Saurabh Dhingra. The stunning actress made it official by sharing lovely photos of them on Instagram.
Telugu actress Payal Rajput, who made her powerful Telugu debut with RX100, recently hit the headlines over the rumours about her spending a lot of time with someone on the sets of her upcoming film. While the gossip around her personal life is doing rounds on social media, the stunning actress has rubbished the news by sharing an adorable birthday post for her boyfriend. Payal Rajput is dating her childhood friend and actor Saurabh Dhingra. Payal made it official by sharing lovely photos of them on Instagram. The lovey-dovey moments of the couple are doing rounds on social media and fans have been sending best wishes to them. 

Payal Rajput recently took to Instagram and wished her boyfriend Saurabh Dhingra with a romantic note. She wrote, "Happy bday to the only person that’s capable of loving my imperfections No one will be ever as precious to me as you are . I cherish every moment we spend together,m forever grateful for the happiness and peace you brought into my life . Happy birthday mere jaan." Payal and Saurabh Dhingra are into a relationship since a very long time. The two hail from Delhi and are close buddies from school time. In fact, their families have also approved their relationship.

Meanwhile, Payal will be seen playing the role of a cop in debutante director Parandeep’s film. She was last seen in Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Venky Mama. 

Talking about Saurabh, he is an actor and aspiring singer and has acted in web series Pyar Ishq Rent.

