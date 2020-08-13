RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi tests positive for COVID 19; Says he will recover soon and donate plasma

The promising filmmaker is one among the several celebrities from the Telugu entertainment industry who have tested positive for coronavirus this month.

Ajay Bhupathi who shot to his fame after the blockbuster hit of his directorial debut ‘RX 100’ took to his social media space and revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the popular director first hinted that he has been infected with the virus. He wrote, “Vachesindi” (It has come). A few moments later, he came up with an explanation which read, “Thvaralo vastha… plasma istha” (I will recover soon and donate plasma).

His fans, followers and industry people wished him for a speedy recovery. The promising filmmaker is one among the several celebrities from the Telugu entertainment industry who have tested positive for coronavirus this month. The list includes Teja, SS Rajamouli, producer DVV Danayya, pop singer Smitha, and playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Yesterday, the Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli confirmed that he and his family members have recovered from the virus and they have tested negative for COVID-19.

Vachesindi — Ajay Bhupathi (@DirAjayBhupathi) August 12, 2020

He also added that they have not been exhibiting any symptoms and that they all would donate plasma as soon as they develop enough antibodies. It should be noted that the government of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have granted permissions to resume with film shootings. While there has been no information about filmmakers about their resumption of films, the shooting of Telugu Bigg Boss 4 has started and Akkineni Nagarjuna has even shared photos from the sets.

