  1. Home
  2. entertainment

RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi tests positive for COVID 19; Says he will recover soon and donate plasma

The promising filmmaker is one among the several celebrities from the Telugu entertainment industry who have tested positive for coronavirus this month.
15264 reads Mumbai
RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi tests positive for COVID 19; Says he will recover soon and donate plasmaRX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi tests positive for COVID 19; Says he will recover soon and donate plasma

Ajay Bhupathi who shot to his fame after the blockbuster hit of his directorial debut ‘RX 100’ took to his social media space and revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the popular director first hinted that he has been infected with the virus. He wrote, “Vachesindi” (It has come). A few moments later, he came up with an explanation which read, “Thvaralo vastha… plasma istha” (I will recover soon and donate plasma).

His fans, followers and industry people wished him for a speedy recovery. The promising filmmaker is one among the several celebrities from the Telugu entertainment industry who have tested positive for coronavirus this month. The list includes Teja, SS Rajamouli, producer DVV Danayya, pop singer Smitha, and playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Yesterday, the Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli confirmed that he and his family members have recovered from the virus and they have tested negative for COVID-19.

Check out his Tweet here:

Also Read: SS Rajamouli and family test negative for COVID 19; To donate plasma after 3 weeks

He also added that they have not been exhibiting any symptoms and that they all would donate plasma as soon as they develop enough antibodies. It should be noted that the government of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have granted permissions to resume with film shootings. While there has been no information about filmmakers about their resumption of films, the shooting of Telugu Bigg Boss 4 has started and Akkineni Nagarjuna has even shared photos from the sets.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement