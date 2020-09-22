RX 100 fame Karthikeya thanks Thala Ajith’s fans for birthday wishes; Hints at collaboration with the actor

The RX 100actor stated that there will be an update soon, hinting at a possible collaboration with Thala Ajith, while thanking the latter's fans for their birthday wishes.

RX100 fame Kartikeya Gummakonda thanked Ajith fans for their wishes on his birthday and hinted at possible inclusion in the upcoming movie Valimai starring alongside Thala Ajith. The 28-year old actor celebrated his birthday on September 21 and Ajith fans showered him with love and wishes. Overwhelmed by the support shown by Ajith fans, he shared a tweet expressing his gratitude and asked them to patiently wait for the update.

He also stated that an “unexpected update” will be out very soon. His tweet read, "Special thanks to all #ThalaAjith sir fans for showering so much love on my birthday. I promise to work hard and make us all proud. Konjam porumaiya irunga. Neenga edhir parthadha vida sirapaana oru update vara pogudhu (sic)." (Please wait with patience. There will be an update soon) It was earlier rumoured that Karthikeya has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the H Vinoth directorial “Valimai”. However, there has been no official confirmations so far. His recent tweet hints at his possible inclusion in the movie.

See his Tweet here:

Special thanks to all #ThalaAjith sir fans for showering so much love on my birthday.I promise to work hard and make us all proud ..

Konjam porumaiya irunga.

Neenga edhir parthadha vida sirapaana oru update vara pogudhu#Valimai #WaitingForThalaDharisanam

Enna Naa Solradhu pic.twitter.com/g5pOcbjnIt — Kartikeya Gummakonda (@ActorKartikeya) September 21, 2020

The shooting has been delayed due to the pandemic outbreak. But several reports suggest that the shooting will resume soon in a couple of months. The film features Ajith in the lead role with and is being produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP. Directed by H Vinod, the film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

