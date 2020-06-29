S Janaki death hoax: SP Balasubrahmanyam SLAMS fake news about legendary singer; Watch

SP Balasubrahmanyam referred to as SPB or Balu has expressed his anger over the fake news of singer S Janaki. The rumours of Janaki's death has taken social media by storm.

S Janaki, the legendary Tamil singer has fallen prey to a death hoax and the fake news has spread like wildfire on social media. The rumours of Janaki's death have surfaced on social media and Twitter is filled with posts about it. Well, S Janaki is perfectly fine and SP Balasubramanyam clarified the rumours on social media after checking with her. SP Balasubrahmanyam, referred to as SPB or Balu expressed his anger over the fake news of singer S Janaki.

In a video that is doing rounds on social media, SP Balasubrahmanyam says, "Since morning I have received about twenty calls the welfare of Janaki amma. Somebody has on social media or somehow said she is no more. What nonsense is it? I talked to her and she is doing very well. You see, what happens is, people love some artists to the core, they may have a heart attack. Please use social media for positivity, don't make fun of these things. Don't use social media for adverse things. Long live Janaki amma, she is very safe and very healthy."

Check out the video below:

Tamil film music director Dhina also clarified on the rumours that have taken the Internet by storm. “I just spoke to SP Balasubrahmanyam anna. He reached out to Janaki amma. She sounded well and healthy. She had shared, in jest, that people have killed her six times in the past, by spreading such rumours. I kindly request everyone to not share such unverified rumours. Kindly spread my word,” Dhina said.

The Legendary singer is referred to respectfully as "Janakamma". She is one of the best-known playback singers in India and has recorded nearly 48,000 songs.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×