S. P. Balasubrahmanyam to Chiranjeevi Sarja: South celebs Who bid us goodbye in 2020

2020 has been a cruel year and unfortunately, for the entertainment industry as well. From S. P. Balasubrahmanyam to Chiranjeevi Sarja, remembering South celebs who bid us goodbye.

Trigger warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.

2020 was a rollercoaster ride as a lot of unfortunate events took place this year. 2020 has been a cruel year for everyone and unfortunately, for the entertainment industry as well. Ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country and worldwide due to COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of shocking events took social media by storm. Bollywood celebs Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan, 's sudden demise left a void that can never be filled in the Indian entertainment industry. Talking specifically about South Indian film industry, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away this year due to COVID-19. Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja also left for heavenly abode this year.

The coronavirus took its toll on people TV actors and siblings Sreedhar and Jaya Kalyani ended their life due to financial crisis. Kannada TV actor Susheel Gowda also died by suicide in his home town in Karnataka’s Mandya. Susheel Gowda shot to fame after acting in the romantic TV series Anthapura. The other tragic news that left everyone in shock was when Telugu TV actress Sravani Kondapalli was found hanging at her residence in Madhuranagar in September. According to her family, she decided to take the extreme step due to harassment by her former boyfriend Devaraj Reddy. Vadivel Balaji, V Sethuraman, Babu Shivan (Kollywood director) are among many who bid us goodbye this year.

2020 had been one dreadful year, remembering South celebs who bid us goodbye:

1. S. P. Balasubrahmanyam:

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away this year after being treated at a Chennai based private hospital for more than 50 days. He was 74. SPB was tested positive for COVID-19, after which he got himself admitted to the hospital. In a few days, he was kept on a ventilator as his health worsened. In the last days, SPB’s health had tremendously improved and had recovered from the virus but unfortunately, despite everything he couldn't survive.

2. Chiranjeevi Sarja:

Kannada Film Industry's actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 8. He was 39. The industry lost one of the talents who passed away due to a massive heart attack.

3. Director Sachy:

Malayalam screenwriter and director K R Sachidanandan, popularly known as Sachy's demise had taken social media by storm. South celebs like Dulquer Salmaan, Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Nivin Pauly and many others mourned director's sudden demise. Reportedly, the director was in a critical condition after going through surgery and was put on ventilator support. He was 48.

4. VJ Chitra:

In a shocking piece of news, Pandian Stores actress Chithra ended her life after getting engaged to Chennai based businessman. After her demise, the RDO officials conducted an enquiry with her parents and husband in dowry harassment angle.

5. Jaya Prakash Reddy:

The popular Telugu actor passed away on September 8 after suffering a heart attack. He was 74. Mahesh Babu who shared the screenspace last with Reddy in Sarileru Neekevvaru mourned actor's death: "Saddened by the passing of Jaya Prakash Reddy garu. One of the Telugu film industry's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

6. Kannada singer Sushmitha:

26-year-old Kannada playback singer Sushmitha ended her life on July 2010. The singer revealed in her last note that her in-laws and husband harassed her for dowry and this made her take this extreme step. Talking to media, Sushmitha's mother revealed that the gold, which was given to their daughter during her marriage was sold by singer's husband to build a house, following which he was forcing her to leave the house.

7. Veteran filmmaker Visu:

Director filmmaker Visu, passed away on March 22. The actor took his last breath today at his home in Chennai. The director is known for his films like Samsaram Adhu Minsaaram, Penmani Aval Kanmani, Thirumathi Oru Vegumathi, Ketti Melam, Vaai Sollil Veerandi, Raja Thandiram, Dowry Kalyanam, Sakalakaala Sambandhi.

8. Sufiyum Sujathayum director: Malayalam director-screenwriter Naranipuzha Shanavas left for heavenly abode yesterday, December 23. He passed away yesterday at a private hospital in Kochi after he had a cardiogenic shock while shooting for a film.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

