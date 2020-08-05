  • facebook
S P Balasubrahmanyam tests positive for COVID 19; Shares a video from the hospital

S P Balasubrahmanyam who has tested positive for COVID 19, took to social media and shared a video after being admitted to the hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning.
Legendary Indian playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested positive for COVID-19. The singer took to social media and shared a video after being admitted to the hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning. In the video, he has mentioned about having very mild symptoms but last few days were a little terrible for him. SPB also revealed that he was advised to quarantine at home but he refused and decided to get treatment at the hospital. Balasubrahmanyam is currently admitted to the hospital and will be discharged in the two days. 

In the video, the legendary singer says, "Last two to three days I have been having a little discomfort. Discomfort means little chest congestion, which for a singer is nonsense. Phlegm forming and then cold and on and off fever. These three things, otherwise no problem. But I didn't want to take it easy, so I went to the hospital and checked. So they said it was just a mild, mild, mild, very mild positive of corona. They said you can stay home and self quarantine yourself. But I didn't want to do that. It is very tough in the place with all the family. They are very concerned, they can't leave you alone. So I got admitted to the hospital." 

In his FB live, her further shares that fever subsidised in 2 days and also thanked his well-wishers for concern. SP Balasubrahmanyam added, "All my friends are here, they are taking good care of me, I am in good hands. And I have good health. Nobody has to worry about this one. So please don't bother to call me to find out how I am," he requested. "I am perfectly alright except the cold and fever. Fever has also subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home. Thanks for the concern. Lot of people have been calling me. I couldn't attend all the calls. I have come here mostly to take rest so there won't be any disturbance to me and to take medication. Don't bother calling me. I am fine, I will be fine." 

