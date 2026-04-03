S Saraswathi OTT Release: When and where to watch Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s suspense thriller online

S. Saraswathi, starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead role, was released in theaters on March 6, 2026. Directed by the actress herself, the suspense thriller is now set to stream on OTT.

Cast and crew of S. Saraswathi

S. Saraswathi stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead role and features Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Nassar, Tulasi Shivamani, Sapthagiri, Srikanth Iyengar, and many others in key roles.

Directed and co-produced by Varalaxmi herself, the film marks her debut as a director. The film’s music and background score were composed by Thaman S, with AM Edwin Sakay handling the cinematography. Moreover, Venkat Raajen serves as the editor.

When and where to watch S. Saraswathi

S. Saraswathi is slated to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and is scheduled to begin streaming from March 3, 2026. The official update was shared by the team on social media.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Truth, justice, and a story that demands to be seen. S. Saraswathi on Prime.”

Here’s the update:

Official trailer and plot of S. Saraswathi

S. Saraswathi follows the story of Lakshmi, a nurse who lives with her young daughter, Saraswathi. After dropping her daughter off at school, she returns later only to face the shock of her life when the school management claims that no such girl named Saraswathi is studying there.

A distressed Lakshmi then realizes that her daughter is in danger and that something terrible has happened to her. What happens to Lakshmi and the truth behind Saraswathi form the crux of the story.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s work front

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was previously seen in a key role in the film Dheeram, starring Indrajith Sukumaran . The crime thriller, directed by Jithin Suresh T, featured Divya Pillai, Reba Monica John, Renji Panicker, Nishanth Sagar, Aju Varghese, Sagar Surya, and others in key roles. The film is currently available for streaming on OTT.

Looking ahead, the actress has Rizana – A Caged Bird in her lineup of releases. The upcoming Sri Lankan drama film, directed by Chandran Rutnam, features Vidushika Reddy and British actor Jeremy Irons as co-leads.

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