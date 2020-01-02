S Shankar is all praises for Halitha Shameem's directorial Sillu Karupatti; Check it out

Sillu Karuppatti, which has been receiving tremendous applauds by critics and fans, has now been lauded by ace director S Shankar.

Director Halitha Shameem’s Sillu Karupatti was released last Friday on December 27, 2019, and it has been receiving positive reviews from critics and the general audience. The film, which is said to be a romantic anthology drama, was appreciated for the portrayal of beautiful emotions and visuals, which went hand-in-hand with the realistic performances by cast members. Now, director S Shankar took to Twitter and lauded the movie.

Shankar wrote on Twitter, “Sillukaruppatty - Cute, meaningful, beautiful, sweet, fresh, sensible and lovable film. Wounded crow, turtle walk, shadow kiss, alexa are unforgettable poetry. Great work Director Halitha shameem cheers to the producers, actors and all the technicians” (sic). Actors Samuthirakani, Sunainaa, Leela Samson, Kaala fame Manikandan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Krav Maga Sreeram, Baby Sara Arjun and Rahul were seen playing prominent roles in the film. The film has received appreciation by filmmakers and actors, who were present during the special screening of the film.

Sillukaruppatty - Cute, meaningful, beautiful, sweet, fresh, sensible and lovable film. Wounded crow, turtle walk, shadow kiss, alexa are unforgettable poetry. Great work Director Halitha shameem cheers to the producers, actors and all the technicians — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) 1 January 2020

Suriya’s 2D Entertainment released the film which is right now running in theatres. It is expected that the film will have a steady run until Pongal. Meanwhile, Shankar is right now busy with the shooting of Indian 2. He took to Twitter on December 31, 2019, and revealed a new poster of the movie. While revealing the poster, Shankar also wished his fans, a happy new year. Reports suggest that some big names including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh, Nedumudi Venu, Bobby Simha, Samuthirakani and Anant Mahadevan are roped in to play crucial role in the film.

Credits :Twitter

