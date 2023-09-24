S Shankar’s Game Changer: Why was September schedule of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer canceled?

Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is one of the most anticipated movies in Indian cinema at the moment. The S Shankar directorial has been in the news even before the film was made official. As of now, there are some updates that have been revealed by the film’s team. Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production company that bankrolls Game Changer, has announced that the September schedule of the film has been canceled.

The production company further elaborated on the reason the shoot was canceled by stating that a few artists were unavailable. Considering the busy schedule of its artists, the Game Changer team has made the decision to postpone the September schedule to the second week of October. Taking to the X handle, Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote, "The September schedule of #GameChanger has been cancelled only due to few artists’ unavailability. The shoot will resume in the second week of October. - Team Game Changer."

S Shankar has two exciting releases coming up next year

S Shankar has been juggling the shoot of two big-budget star vehicles simultaneously. One is Game Changer, and the other is Indian 2. On one hand, Game Changer is a standalone film; on the other hand, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 Indian, featuring the same actor and director combo. It is certainly an interesting phase in S Shankar’s professional career.

For the uninitiated, Indian 2 consists of one of the biggest ensembles casts in Tamil cinema, as the film features many notable actors, including the likes of Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, Vennela Kishore, and Deepa Shankar.

Shankar has constantly kept the fans updated on Game Changer and Indian 2. It is already known to everyone after the filmmaker made it official that the climax sequence of Game Changer has already been shot. The film also stars Jayaram, Anjali, Nassar, Sunil, and SJ Suryah. Game Changer, which will be its leading man Ram Charan’s 15th film, is touted to be a political thriller.

