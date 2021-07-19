S Thaman to compose music for Shankar & Ram Charan’s pan Indian film RC15; Says 'Happy to be part of the team'

Popular music composer S Thaman has been roped in for director Shankar and Ram Charan’s pan Indian film RC15. The music composer shared a photo and penned a long note on his Twitter account.

The ace Tamil director Shankar and Ram Charan are gearing up with a pan Indian project tentatively titled RC15. This marks Ram Charan’s 15th film and the eminent producer Dil Raju’s 50th film under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Therefore, the film is tentatively titled as RC15 and SVC50. This film is one of the most anticipated movies in the South. The director is known for going an extra mile for his movies and roping in the best of the best cast and crew for his movies. Music composer S Thaman is the latest addition to RC15.

S Thaman took to his Twitter handle and confirmed that he will be composing tunes for the pan Indian film RC15. He shared a photo with director Shankar, Ram Charan and wrote in the tweet, “It’s from the Year 2000 till 2021 I have been witnessing @shankarshanmugh Sir the Way he thinks Imagine the Science & life beyond Cinema Red heartI am Still Seeing the Same Energy and the Aura behind this Wonderful HumanRed heart.Happy to be Part of the TEAM for #RC15 as #Composer#Godbless.”

RC15 will see Ram Charan collaborating with director Shankar for the first time. Dil Raju will be producing this massive pan Indian project under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is speculated that Kiara Advani might be playing the lead role opposite Ram Charan.

Thaman is one of the best music composers in the South film Industry. His last music composition for the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo took the audience by storm so the expectations for RC15 are sky high. Fans are expecting some foot tapping tunes and intense background score.

