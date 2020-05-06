S Thaman to compose music for Thalapathy Vijay’s next film Thuppakki 2? Find out

Tollywood's popular music composer S Thaman will reportedly be roped in to compose music for Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Thuppakki 2.

By now, we all know that Thalapathy Vijay is all set to team up with AR Murugadoss yet again for the sequel of the duo’s super hit movie Thuppakki. Now, the buzz is that the film will have S Thaman as the music director. If this news turns out to be true, this will be the first time that the duo will be collaborating. S Thaman recently composed music for Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. All songs in the film turned out to be massive hits.

The film, which is currently being called Thalapathy 65, will reportedly be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. It is expected that the makers will announce it soon and the film is expected to go on floors from August 2020 if the pandemic situation is contained. It was also reported earlier that Vijay will be paid a remuneration of Rs 100 crore for his next project with Sun Pictures. If this report turns out to be true, he will be the highest-paid actor in Kollywood as Rajinikanth reportedly received Rs 80 crore for Annaatthe.

It is to be noted that Vijay’s previous movie Sarkar was also bankrolled by Sun Pictures. If everything goes as per the plan, this film will mark the fourth collaboration of Vijay and AR Murugadoss. Previously, they have worked in three movies namely Kaththi, Thuppakki and Sarkar. Thuppakki was a cop drama, which had Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. The film also had Jayamram and Sathyan in key roles.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :The Hans India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×