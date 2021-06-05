S Thaman recalls memory with SP Balasubrahmanyam in Seoul; Calls him ‘mama’ and says he misses him
On the birth anniversary of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, several celebrities and fans shared their tributes. Music composer S Thaman took to his Instagram space and paid his tribute to SPB. Sharing a throwback photo with the singer, he relived a memory which happened during his childhood. Sharing the photo, he narrated the incident when he joined SPB during a concert as a drummer. He also stated that he was the youngest drummer in the troop.
SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on September 25, 2020. He tested positive for COVID 19 weeks before his demise. After battling the disease and recovering from it, he passed away due to health complications due to contracting the virus. Meanwhile, S Thaman’s next composition is Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Recently, he hinted at collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay and it is expected that an official update on it will be made soon.