S Thaman REVEALS he has started composing music for Silambarasan’s next; Shares PHOTO

Sharing a photo from his recording studio, music composer S Thaman has revealed that he has started to direct music for Silambarasan TR's upcoming film with Suseenthiran.

While we all know that S Thaman has been roped in to compose music for Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film with Suseenthiran, we now have an official update from the composer himself regarding the film. Sharing a photo on his social media space, Thaman stated that he has started to compose music for the film. Well, it looks like STR fans are in for a huge treat for we all know the success stories of S Thaman’s compositions.

Directed by Suseenthiran, the film has Niddhi Agerwal as the leading lady and the film is tentatively titled STR46. It is expected that Simbu will be back with a bang in his upcoming films, as his fans were quite disappointed with his films in the recent past. Meanwhile, Simbu also has a film of director Venkat Prabhu in his kitty titled Maanaadu. The film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, while Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film. SJ Suryah, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Annie Pope will be seen playing the other crucial roles.

See his Tweet here:

It was reported recently that Simbu and Kamal Haasan are set to join hands for the sequel of the superhit film Sigappu Rojakkal. It is anticipated that the announcement will be regarding the film. Today, he made the headlines after making a re-entry on social media. Sharing a video of himself with goosebump-inducing background music, Simbu now has accounts in all social media platforms. It is expected that he will share his whereabouts with his fans though the accounts.

