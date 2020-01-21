S Thaman roped in for Mahesh Babu’s next film? Find Out

If media reports are to be believed, S Thaman has been roped in to compose music for Mahesh Babu's next film.

It was reported earlier that Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu’s next film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Tentatively titled SSMB27, this film will mark the second collaboration of the actor and the director and this will be the 27th film of Mahesh Babu. The film’s pre-production work is currently happening at a brisk pace. While the makers are busy finalising the technical crew for the film, it has been learnt that the team has decided to rope in S Thaman for the film.

It should be noted that SS Thaman recently delivered a blockbuster album Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which had Allu Arjun the lead role. If this report turns out to be true, this will be the second time Thaman will be composing music for Mahesh’s film. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Reports suggest that SSMB 27 will go on floors in April and the makers are planning to wrapped it up in December. Some reports claim that the film is planned for Sankranti 2021 release. Grapevine has that Shruti Haasan will be seen playing key role in this project.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s last outing was Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi. The story of the film revolves around the life of Major Ajay Krishna from the Indian Army portrayed by Mahesh Babu. Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead, Samskruthi. The film also has Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy in prominent roles.

Credits :Times Of India

