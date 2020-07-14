  1. Home
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa makers bring in major change in the show due to COVID 19 pandemic; Begin shoot without audience

The makers of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Kannada have resumed the shoot with only 50 crew members and no audience as per new shooting guidelines by the government.
July 14, 2020
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Kannada, one of the most popular singing reality shows is returning and the makers have resumed the shoot amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, for the first time in the history of the reality show, there will be no audience. The team is shooting with only 50 crew members and no audience as per new shooting guidelines by the government. Reportedly, all the contestants from other cities have been provided accommodation in Bengaluru and have resumed shooting for the show after completing mandatory 14-day quarantine.  

Hamsalekha, Vijay Prakash, Rajesh Krishnan, Arjun Janya and host Anushree have also go through thermal screening on the sets before the shoot. Kannada actress and TV host Anushree recently took to social media and mentioned about shooting for 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa -17'. She wrote, "Saregamapa Season 17 Coming soon" Well, viewers are pretty excited and after months of lockdown, they will catch up the new episodes and shows on the small screen. A lot of TV shows are returning and the makers have kick-started the shooting after being granted permission by the government. 

TOI quoted Business head of the channel, Raghavendra Hunsur, "While everything on set is pretty much as it used to be, this time around, there will no audiences to watch the proceeding and cheer the contestants on. It is a first in the history of the show, but times are such that we had to take this decision.”

