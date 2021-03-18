Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Rana Daggubati, Sid Sriram to grace the grand finale; Who will be 'The Next Singing Icon'?

The grand finale episode will witness the presence of remarkable film and music personalities from Tollywood industry.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu has reached its grand finale week after 29 weeks filled with talent and entertainment. The reality singing show started with 19 contestants out of which five youngsters have made it to the grand finale. The top 5 contestants are all set to entertain the audience LIVE this Sunday i.e., on 21st March at 6 PM only on Zee Telugu. The musical grand finale will have the who’s who of the Tollywood fraternity come together to celebrate Zee Telugu's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's grand finale.

The grand finale episode will witness the presence of remarkable film and music personalities like Sid Sriram, Rana Daggubati, Zoya Hussain, Baba Sehgal, Singer Kalpana, Singer Sunitha among others. Meanwhile, the fans are pretty excited to know who will lift the trophy and take the prize money home from the top finalists of the season- Bharath Raj, Pragna Nayini, Pavan Kalyan, Venkata Chaitanya and Yasaswi Kondepudi. Who according to you deserves to win the title of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu? Let us know in the comment section below.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Next Singing Icon is judged by Koti, S.P. Shailaja and Chandra Bose while Pradeep Machiraju hosts the jamboree.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is busy with the promotions of Haathi Mere Saathi. The film is written and directed by Prabhu Solomon and produced by Eros International. It also stars Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in important roles. The film is releasing on March 26!

Credits :Pinkvilla

