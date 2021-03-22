Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu 13: Rana Daggubati announces Yasaswi as the WINNER of the singing reality show

Yasaswi Kondepudi emerged as the winner and was conferred with a trophy and prize money of Rs 5 lakh.

The musical grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (SRGMP) Telugu– The Next Singing Icon was a star-studded event, in attendance of some of the biggest names from the industry. For 30 musical weeks, the singing reality show has come to an end. Millions tuned-in every week to follow the journey of every contestant on the show. The viewers showered their support and love for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants. Every performance resulted in making it stiff competition.

However, only one can take away the trophy! Well, Yasaswi Kondepudi emerged as the ultimate winner and was conferred with a trophy and prize money of 5 lakh and Bharath Raj was titled the first runner-up by Baahubali star Rana Daggubati. Host Pradeep Machiraju in his best element turned the Grand Finale into a memorable one. Other celebs from the industry who graced the singing reality show event were Sid Sriram, Baba Sehgal, Zoya Hussain, Singers Sunitha and Kalpana.

Title winner, Yasaswi expressed his happiness on winning the show: "The feeling of being declared as the winner of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Next Singing Icon is yet to sink in while I feel honoured. I was true to myself throughout the show and gave my best. As I recount the moments, I must add that this wouldn’t have been possible without the never-ending support and love from the esteemed judges, my mentors, fellow contestants and the public who helped turn my dream into reality. I’m taking back the trophy home, and with it, some fond memories and musical guidance that I will cherish my whole life."

Credits :Zee Telugu

