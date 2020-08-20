Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu season 13 to kickstart from August 23; Rahul Sipligunj to grace the show

Due to the ongoing situation, for the very first time, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 13's auditions were held on virtual platform and the makers are taking every precaution for the contestants.

The contestants of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu season 13 are set to take singing to an all-new dimension. The singing reality show starts from 23rd August at 8:00 PM every Sunday and the first promo has already set high expectations among the viewers. Due to the ongoing situation, for the very first time, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 13's auditions were introduced on virtual platforms and the makers are taking every precaution for the contestants. Singer S.P. Shailaja, lyricist Chandra Bose and music composer Koti is back to the judging panel of SRGMP after 11 years.

Along with the judges, a panel of 8 music connoisseurs from the music fraternity will play the role of the Jury, to guide the talent. The host for this season will be the anchor Pradeep Machiraju, who never fails to charm the audiences with his wit and camaraderie. Also, the brand-new season will have Rahul Sipligunj as the first walk-in celeb. The Bigg Boss fame will grace the show for additional entertainment. Also, there will no audience this time and have requested them to continue enjoying their favourite shows at the comfort of their homes.

Check out the promo shared by host Pradeep Machiraju on Instagram:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 will soon go on air. The show will be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni yet again and the first promo has already set high expectations.

Credits :Pinkvilla

