Saaho director Sujeeth all set to get engaged on June 10?

News reports suggest that Saaho director Sujeeth will be getting engaged with a girl named Pravallika who's a dentist by profession.

The latest news reports suggest that Saaho director Sujeeth will be getting engaged on June 10. There is no official word out yet about the southern director getting engaged, but the news reports suggest that Sujeeth will be getting engaged with a girl named Pravallika who happens to be a dentist. Recently, there were news reports that Sujeeth will be directing the remake of the blockbuster Malayalam film Lucifer. The original film had south megastar Mohanlal playing the lead. The remake which is expected to be helmed by Sujeeth will have Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Chiranjeevi in the lead.

The Malayalam film Lucifer was helmed by actor turned director Prithviraj Sukumaran. The news reports further suggest that the Baahubali actor Prabhas suggested the director's name for the remake of Lucifer. There is no official word on the remake of Lucifer. The south superstar Chiranjeevi still has to complete work on the Koratala Siva directorial titled Acharya. The film is said to have a strong social message as its central theme.

The news reports also add that Koratala Siva is planning a long schedule to complete the filming work on the film. There is no update on when the makers of the south flick Acharya are planning to resume the filming work. Some filmmakers have resumed work like dubbing for their respective films.

