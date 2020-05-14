Saaho director Sujeeth completes work on the script of Lucifer remake starring Chiranjeevi? Find Out

The latest news update about the remake of Mohanlal starrer Lucifer states that director Sujeeth has completed his work on the southern flick.

The latest news update about the remake of Mohanlal starrer Lucifer states that director Sujeeth has completed his work on the southern flick. Previous news reports suggest that Ram Charan had bought the official remake rights of the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial. Furthermore, Baahubali actor Prabhas had reportedly suggested Sujeeth's name for the director's job for the Lucifer remake. The original film Lucifer had Malayalam star Mohanlal playing the lead. His character was intense and sleek and hence the fans are very excited to see Chiranjeevi essay the role which was originally played by Mohanlal.

The fans and film audiences are very excited to see the southern megastar Chiranjeevi essay the lead in Lucifer's remake. Now, with news reports of director Sujeeth completing his work on the film's script, the fans are hoping that the makers will announce the film official and are waiting for an update. The news reports also suggest that Chiranjeevi will play the lead part in KS Ravindra's next film. The news further states that Trisha Krishnan who had walked out of Chiranjeevi's film Acharya will essay a key role in the KS Ravindra directorial.

There is a strong buzz that Chiranjeevi is impressed by the script offered by the Venky Mama director KS Ravindra aka Bobby. Previously, Chiranjeevi had said he was not aware of any differences between the Raangi actress Trisha Krishnan and the makers of Acharya. Later on, news reports surfaced where the team of Acharya stated that Trisha wanted to sign Mani Ratnam's film and hence dropped the Chiranjeevi starrer.

