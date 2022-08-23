Saakini Daakini Teaser: Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Thomas' Midnight Runners remake looks fun; Out on Sept 16

An official remake of the South Korean action-comedy film Midnight Runners, Saakini Daakini is directed by Sudheer Varma. Starring Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas, the teaser of the film introduces us to the main characters as the trainees at the Police Academy. While Nivetha is a foodie, Regina has an OCD problem.

They underperform in the training camp and go through a lot of other unnecessary fights, which look fun and intense at the same time. Saakini Daakini teaser looks fun, and has a bit of action and drama. Both Regina and Nivetha played their parts aptly. Sudheer Varma who is too good at handling thrillers has shown his mark in dealing with this subject.

Releasing in theatres on September 16, Saakini Daakini is backed by D. Suresh Babu, Sunitha Tati and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim.

Check out the teaser below:

Richard Prasad’s camera work is commendable, whereas Mikey McCleary and Naresh Kumaran duo complemented the visuals with background score. Viplav Nyshadam’s editing is sharp for the trailer cut.

