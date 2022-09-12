Saakini Daakini Trailer: Nivetha Thomas and Regina Cassandra fight for their place in a man's world; WATCH

Saakini Daakini Trailer: Nivetha Thomas and Regina Cassandra fight for their place in a man's world; WATCH

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Sep 12, 2022 07:09 PM IST  |  985
Saakini Daakini Trailer OUT

The makers of Nivetha Thomas and Regina Cassandra's action comedy Saakini Daakini  have released the gripping trailer:from the Telugu flick. The clip shows these two finding their way into a men's world. 

