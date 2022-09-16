Saakini Daakini Twitter Review: Here's what people have to say about Nivetha Thomas-Regina Cassandra's film



Nivetha Thomas and Regina Cassandra headlined action-packed flick Saakini Daakini released in the cinema halls today on the 16th of September. This Sudheer Varma directorial is an official remake of the South Korean movie, Midnight Runners. The project also stars Johnson D M, Lahari Shari, and Rajiv Kumar Aneja in significant roles, along with the rest. Netizens have posted their reactions to the flick after watching the film on its opening day.

One of the movie buffs wrote on Twitter, "Korean filmmakers try to infuse creativity into a situation and then produce a good fun film. In the name of remakes, our filmmakers show how badly they can de-creativise them. #SaakiniDaakini another example of our immense remaking talent." Another viewer penned on the micro-blogging site, "Just now watched the movie, career best performance by my fav kukki , you rock the shoe cutie @i_nivethathomas #SaakiniDaakini stellar performance by @ReginaCassandra As usual unique script by one of my favvv @sudheerkvarma."

