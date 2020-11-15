Saani Kaayidham: Dhanush shares Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan's new poster and it will leave you stunned

Keerthy Suresh will be seen stepping into never before done role and this is going to be one of the highlights of Saani Kaayidham.

As we all know director Selvaraghavan is making his acting debut alongside the National-Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh in their upcoming film titled, Saani Kaayidham. The upcoming crime thriller is currently the talk of the town as Dhanush unveiled a new poster for the film, which shows the lead actors in a squat position on the ground with their faces and clothes in bloodstains. The new poster from the film is sure to leave you stunned and one can't wait to know what's next in stores. Keerthy Suresh will be seen stepping into never before done role and this is going to be one of the highlights of the film.

Saani Kaayidham is produced by Screen Scene and cinematography is handled by Yamini Yagnamurthy. Nagooran is the editor and art is by Ramu Thangaraj. The much-anticipated film is touted to be an action-drama set in the 1980s and it will see the lead actors together on the big screen for the first time. Earlier, sharing the promotional poster for the film, Dhanush had tweeted for his friend for making an acting debut. "Let the world witness your acting prowess like I did," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in the kitty. The Mahanati actress will be seen in films like Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Patta and Rajinikanth's Annaatthe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the Rajinikanth starrer also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies.

