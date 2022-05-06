Saani Kaayidham Movie Review: Saani Kaayidham Review: Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan's terrific performances

Cast: Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh

Director: Arun Matheswaran

Rating: 3/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

There are films that leave an impact on you and then are films like Saani Kaayidham which will not leave you. When a beautiful family is destroyed because of the caste, head weight, pride and ego of men in a village, what can happen next is unimaginable and unbelievable. But is the justice served? Saani Kaayidham starring Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan skipped theatrical release and is directly streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The film itself has three parts showing different phases of the story that open with Sangayya (Selvaraghavan) and Ponni (Keerthy Suresh) in a hurry to kill a woman and burn her to ashes. In the very next scene, Maari (Kanna Ravi) gets into a fight with colleagues and loses his job. When he goes home, his wife Ponni asks him to be a little responsible and apologise to his boss to get his job back. Instead of accepting Maari's apology, the owner of the mill begins a dirty fight that brings the most unexpected twists in the film.

The first person who deserves all the appreciation for her outstanding performance in this film is Keerthy Suresh. She has given her career's best performance and terrifies you with her presence on the screen. In a de-glam, raw and rustic avatar, and of course with her unbelievable talent, Keerthy will make you fall in love with her. That one person who brings the best out of Ponni deserves a medal and he is none other than Selvaraghavan who plays Ponni's brother. Undoubtedly, he nailed his act. He steals the show with his performance. There are quite a lot of characters in the film that have a lot to offer in each scene of the flick and they all have given their best.

Saani Kaayidham is directed by Arun Matheswaran and through this film, he has made it very clear that women are more powerful than the world thinks they are. When the life of a woman, who has some dreams for herself and her family, is destroyed by a group of men who think they are superior to her, she shows them their place and the vengeance she has for them is something the world can't believe or stand. That's what Saani Kaayidham is all about.

The amount of violence in this film is immense but is also the soul of the film as it shows the pain Ponni and Sangayya are going through and are paying for what they shouldn't have. Also, it is about the bond of siblings and why they need each other.

On the whole, this film is worth watching for the performances by the lead actors, and of course, a story that needs to be told.

Also Read: Saani Kaayidham Twitter Review: Netizens hail Keerthy Suresh & Selvaraghavan's performances in revenge drama