Saani Kaayidham Teaser: Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan starrer promises revenge thriller, to release on May 6

Tamil director Selvaraghavan has turned actor in the upcoming film Saani Kaayidham, which will also have Keerthy Suresh in the lead. Touted to be a crime thriller, the film will be directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film, which has completed shoot a while ago, has announced that its skipping theatrical release and will premier directly on Amazon Prime Videos on May 6th. The makers also released the teaser and it promises and revenge crime thriller that will keep you hooked to the seats.

Going by the teaser, Keerthy Suresh is a revelation with no make-up rural woman look, who is consumed by revenge mindset. Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan are likely to feature as a brother and sister in the film. Sharing the teaser, the actress wrote, I have been waiting to show you all my favourite characters for a long time and there you go! Here’s Presenting Ponni and Sangaiyyah from #SaaniKaayidham."

Watch the teaser here:

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan will be facing the camera for the first time in Saani Kaayidham. Saani Kaayidham is based on a real-life incident and is billed as a revenge action-drama, set against the backdrop of the 1980s. Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan are likely to feature as a brother and sister in the film. It also stars Lizzie Antony in a key role.

Produced by Seven Screen Entertainment, the film will have Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the music. Yamini Yagnamurthy, who worked in Vaanum Kottatum, will be in charge of cinematography for this film. Editor Nagooran and art director Ramu Thangaraj are also part of the technical crew.

