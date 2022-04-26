Saani Kaayidham Trailer: Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan shine in this heartbreaking revenge tale

National award-winning actress, Keerthy Suresh, and Tamil director Selvaraghavan will be heading Arun Matheswaran's next titled Saani Kaayidham. After the gripping teaser, the makers have now dropped the trailer of the revenge drama.

The film is skipping theatrical release and will premier directly on the OTT platform from 6 May this year. Billed as a crime thriller, Saani Kaayidham is inspired by a real-life incident from the 1980s. The also stars Lizzie Antony in a key role.

Check out the trailer below:

Backed by Seven Screen Entertainment, Yuvan Shankar Raja has rendered the background score for the movie. Yamini Yagnamurthy, who worked in Vaanum Kottatum, will be in charge of cinematography for this film. Editor Nagooran and art director Ramu Thangaraj are also part of the technical crew.

