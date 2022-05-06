Saani Kaayidham Twitter Review: Netizens hail Keerthy Suresh & Selvaraghavan's performances in revenge drama

Saani Kaayidham, the much-awaited bilingual film starring Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in the lead roles, has been released on Amazon Prime Video. The movie buffs watched the film as soon as it was released and also shared their reviews on social media. While netizens called the movie average, they hailed Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan for outstanding performances.

Keerthy Suresh plays Ponni, a rebel who faced way too much discrimination all through her life. She shares the screen with director turned Selvaraghavan, after his debut film Beast. Netizens have called the film a raw and rustic revenge drama with a simple plot but steal the show with the screenplay storytelling. The music has also got a special mention from audiences. Above all, director Arun wins the man of the match with the movie. If you are somebody who loves violence, blood, and action, then Saani Kaayidham is the perfect weekend watch.

Check out audiences Twitter reactions here:

Billed as a crime thriller, Saani Kaayidham is inspired by a real-life incident from the 1980s and is directed by Arun Matheswar. Backed by Seven Screen Entertainment, Yuvan Shankar Raja has rendered the background score for the movie. Yamini Yagnamurth has cranked the camera and editing is done by Nagooran.

