Sabari: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar starts shooting for her next with Anil Katz

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has signed up to play the lead in the upcoming multilingual flick, Sabari. The film has recently gone on the floors and the actress is thrilled about her next.

She was recently quoted saying, "I am overjoyed and delighted to begin this project. I can't wait to be a part of the shoot. I feel the audience will definitely enjoy this film.”

Check out the picture below:

Billed as a psychological thriller, this film will be helmed by Anil Katz. Ganesh Venkatraman, Sashank Siddhamsetty, and Mime Gopi will also be seen in marginal roles in Sabari. Gopi Sundar is all set to score the music for the film and Nani Chamidisetty is looking after the photography.

Talking about his next, the filmmaker said, "Sabari is the story of today's woman, whose characterization mirrors the aspirations of an individual spirit. A powerful lady who is willing to fight the world to achieve her goals. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has a vibrant personality both on and off the screen, epitomizes today's, strong woman. I thought she was a great fit for the character, and I'm looking forward to working with her."

As per the makers, the shoot for the movie will be completed in three straight schedules, which are expected to take place in April, May, and June. The principal photography for the project is likely to be done in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Kodaikkanal. The venture is being financed by Mahendra Nath Kondla under the Maha Movies banner and Maharshi Kondla will be presenting the drama.

Besides Sabari, Varalaxmi will also be seen in NBK 107, Yashodha, and Hanu Man in 2022.

Also Read: Yash shines in the Rocky Bhai avatar as he reaches Hyderabad to promote KGF Chapter 2