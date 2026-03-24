Sabdham OTT Release: When and where to watch Aadhi Pinisetty’s horror thriller film online

Sabdham, starring Aadhi Pinisetty in the lead role, was released in theatres in February 2025. More than a year after its theatrical debut, the film is now available on OTT. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Sabdham

Sabdham is slated to stream on the OTT platform ZEE5 and has been available for viewing since March 24, 2026. The official update about its digital release was shared by the platform via its social media handle.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “The sound of terror Sabdham is finally here! Experience Sabdham now on ZEE5.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Sabdham

Sabdham follows the story of a paranormal investigator who uncovers a sinister supernatural presence behind a series of mysterious deaths at a medical college in Munnar. He teams up with Dr. Avantika to unravel a 40-year-old mystery involving tragic experiments on children.

As he attempts to uncover the connection between the deaths, he realizes that his findings are just the tip of the iceberg, with a sinister spirit lurking behind it all. How the investigator ultimately uncovers the truth forms the crux of the film.

Cast and crew of Sabdham

Sabdham stars Aadhi Pinisetty in the lead role, along with Lakshmi Menon, Simran, Laila, Arthi Ashwin, Redin Kingsley, MS Bhaskar, Rajiv Menon, Vivek Prasanna, and others in key roles. Written and directed by Tamil Rockerz web series fame Arivazhagan, the flick is jointly produced by Siva and S. Banupriya Siva under the banners 7G Films and AAlpha Frames.

The film’s music is composed by S. Thaman, with cinematography handled by Arun Bathmanaban and editing by VJ Sabu Joseph.

Aadhi Pinisetty’s work front

Aadhi Pinisetty was last seen in a lead role in the Telugu-language film Drive, directed by Jenuse Mohammed, with Madonna Sebastian as the co-lead. He had also appeared as the co-lead in the web series Mayasabha, streaming on SonyLIV.

Looking ahead, the actor has Maragadha Naanayam 2 in his lineup. Additionally, he is expected to play the main antagonist in Karthi’s period film Marshal, directed by Tamizh, with Kalyani Priyadarshan as the co-lead.

ALSO READ: Love Insurance Kompany Postponed Again? Pradeep Ranganathan’s film likely to skip April 3 release; Here’s why