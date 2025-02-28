Sabdham Twitter review: 9 tweets to read if you're planning to watch Aadhi Pinisetty starrer horror film in theaters

Sabdham is a Tamil horror film that has finally hit the big screens today, February 28. Directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, the movie had been generating buzz even before its grand release. Now that the film has made its theatrical debut, fans have been rushing to their nearest cinemas to catch the first-day first show. If you are also planning to watch Sabdham in theaters, be sure to check out these Twitter reviews shared by moviegoers.

A viewer shared their review of Sabdham, calling it a good film. They praised its brilliant technical aspects and recommended experiencing it on Dolby Sound Screens for its sound effects. They described Aadhi as delivering a one-man show, appreciated Kingsley's comedy, and lauded Thaman's background score. They also highlighted the interval as a banger but noted that the second half tested patience, despite having many good scenes.

Another viewer described Sabdham as a technical masterpiece with an incredibly gripping screenplay. They called it one of the most brilliant films from a technical standpoint and praised its emotionally immersive storytelling, even within the horror genre.

They also appreciated the film’s purposeful storytelling with strong, layered subtext and commended its brilliant editing for enhancing the suspense and intensity. Overall, they considered it one of the best cinematic experiences.

"Yet another unique film by @dirarivazhagan This time with a sound horror thriller investigation genre..Semma engaging and interesting first half with a banger intermission block and an above average second half. Almost 70% of the film I was on the seat edge..," read another review by a netizen.

Meanwhile, a moviegoer that Arivazhagan's direction maintains high tension throughout to make the movie experience truly intense. They also praised Aadhi’s performance and stated that he delivers a great portrayal of a supernatural investigator who serves as a communication medium for dead souls, helping them fulfill their wishes and attain salvation.

