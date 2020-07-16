From Sabyasachi to Raw Mango 5 Times Keerthy Suresh made style statements in ethnic outfits

With the festive season around the corner, let's take a quick look at the winning ensembles that Keerthy Suresh treated us with. Check it out below.

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has won millions of hearts with her captivating screen presence. The stunner never fails to grab the attention with her powerful roles in the films, the latest being her film Penguin. However, she holds a special spot in our heart when it comes to her fashion choices and ethnic wear. She knows how to pull off any saree or ethnic look elegantly. She has her eye for timeless classics and she knows how to carry it with perfect perfect grace and confidence. With the festive season around the corner, let's take a quick look at the winning ensembles that Keerthy treated us with.

1. At the 66th National Film Awards, Keerthy Suresh chose to wear a Sabyasachi saree. For the big occasion opted for an elegant beige saree paired with a floral full-sleeved blouse. The stunner completed her look with a pair of beautiful gold jhumkas and a neat bun fixed with mogra. Not everyone can carry this simple and earthy saree but Kerthy slayed it. Her earrings are worth Rs 13,000 approx. Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actress award for Mahanati.

2. This is one of our favourite looks of Keerthy Suresh! Styled by Shilpa Geetha, the Mahanati actress grabbed our attention in this elegant Raw Mango green outfit. Statement earrings, sleek hairdo and muddy lips finished out her look. Heat to toe, she looks perfect!

3. Styled by Shravya Varma, Keerthy looks drop-dead gorgeous in which beautiful white outfit. She paired it with a pair of statement jhumkas, straight hair and a red lip finished out her look. We love it!

4. For the launch of her film Pandemkodi 2 in Hyderabad, the young and talented actress wore this classy handcrafted Banarsi Katan silk saree. The stunning six-yard had buttis all over that make the piece exquisite. The blush pink border brings the best contrast to it. We can't move our eyes off her!

5. Here's another stunning look of hers and must say, nobody better than Keerthy Suresh can carry saree better. The actress paired her silk saree with a green blouse and heavy neckpiece.

