Sachein OTT release: Where to watch Thalapathy Vijay and Genelia Deshmukh's rom-com film online as it returns to theaters

Sachein is a Tamil romantic comedy film starring Thalapathy Vijay, Genelia Deshmukh, and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. As the film completes 20 years of its release this year, the makers have decided to re-release this classic in theaters this summer. If you can't wait to watch this movie, continue reading to find out where to stream it online.

Where to watch Sachein

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sachein is currently streaming for free in Hindi on JioHotstar. It is also available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Official trailer and plot of Sachein

Sachein revolves around a fun-loving young man who joins a college in Ooty and instantly falls for Shalini. She is a popular but short-tempered girl from an upper-middle-class background. Instead of trying to impress her like others, Sachein teases her, which annoys her at first. However, after he saves her father in an accident, they become close friends.

Santhanam, another student who likes Shalini, grows jealous and spreads a rumor that Sachein loves her. When Shalini confronts Sachein, he openly admits his feelings, but she insists she only sees him as a friend. She later overhears him betting that she will confess her love within 30 days. Determined to prove him wrong, she challenges him back.

As time passes, Shalini gets jealous when she sees Sachein with Manju. Manju, realizing Shalini’s feelings, urges her to accept her love. On their last day of college, Sachein tells Shalini he is leaving. She plans to confess the next day but hesitates after discovering Sachein is a billionaire’s son. Eventually, at the airport, she sets aside her ego and expresses her love, bringing them together.

Cast and crew of Sachein

The film is directed and written by John, with production handled by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. It features Vijay, Genelia and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. The cinematography is done by Jeeva, while V. T. Vijayan takes charge of the editing. The music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.